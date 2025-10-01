Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "groundbreaking" new technology developed by Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, poised to "revolutionise" the diagnosis and treatment of eczema, has secured over £475,000 in funding to advance into clinical research.

The university states that its innovative vibroacoustic sensor could alleviate "years of suffering for millions of patients across the UK."

This device operates by emitting small vibrations onto the skin's surface, meticulously measuring material alterations within each layer to identify changes in tissue stiffness and fluid content.

The substantial investment includes £275,000 from Scottish Enterprise and an additional sum exceeding £200,000 from the Medical Research Council’s Gap Fund.

This capital is earmarked for progressing clinical trials and fostering the establishment of a spin-out company, building upon the TissueMetrics project.

Professor Michael Crichton, from the university's school of engineering and physical sciences, emphasised the significance of the development, stating the technology "represents a fundamental shift in how we approach eczema management."

He added: “Rather than relying solely on visual assessments, which haven’t evolved in decades and can be particularly unreliable for patients with darker skin tones, our sensor provides objective measurements of what’s happening beneath the skin’s surface.”

open image in gallery Heriot-Watt University has said its “groundbreaking technology” that could “revolutionise how eczema is diagnosed and treated” has received more than £475,000 to move into clinical research ( Heriot-Watt University/PA Wire )

Dr Connor Bain, who is on the technical engineering of the technology, explained: “By measuring the elasticity and viscoelasticity of each skin layer, we can detect changes in tissue stiffness and fluid content that indicate inflammation and disease progression.

“This allows healthcare professionals to make data-driven decisions about treatment effectiveness much earlier in the patient journey, potentially reducing the years of suffering many patients endure while trying to find the right treatment.

“What makes our approach particularly powerful is that it works equally well on all skin tones, avoiding the biases that can be common in visual assessments where parameters like redness are difficult to assess on darker skin. This could help address the well-documented healthcare disparities patients experience in dermatological care.”

Heriot-Watt University said the sensor addresses a “critical gap” in eczema and psoriasis treatment” where patients currently face a “lengthy and frustrating cycle of trial and error with various creams and medications”.

Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, affects up to 20 per cent of children and 10 per cent of adults in the UK.

The research team will now begin testing the sensor on patients with moderate eczema who are undergoing third or fourth-line treatments.

open image in gallery The device measures material changes in each layer of skin using small vibrations on the surface to detect changes in tissue stiffness and fluid ( Heriot-Watt University/PA Wire )

They will also gather feedback from patients and clinicians on its usability.

Professor Richard Weller, dermatology lead for NHS Research Scotland and a University of Edinburgh academic based at the Institute for Regeneration and Repair, explained: “The current system for managing eczema is outdated and inefficient.

“Patients typically go through multiple cycles of treatment with increasingly potent and expensive medications, waiting weeks or months to see if each one works.

“Without objective measures, we’re often making treatment decisions based on visual inspection alone, which can be very subjective.

“This technology has the potential to transform that process by providing quantitative data that can help us identify effective treatments much faster.

“It could enable high-quality dermatological care to be delivered in community settings, dramatically reducing waiting times and improving patient outcomes.

“For dermatologists, it would mean we could focus our specialist skills on the most complex cases, while still providing expert guidance to patients being treated in the community through the objective data their measurements provide.”

Dr Sara Medina-Lombardero, a research associate at Heriot-Watt University who is leading the patient and user clinical development of the technology, added: “The planned clinical evaluation will allow us to confidently correlate our objective measurements to those of specialist dermatologist assessments.

“Success will set us on a path where the sensor could enable treatment tracking and diagnoses to be made in local pharmacies and community healthcare facilities.”