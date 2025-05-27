Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Covid variant is continuing to proliferate around the U.S. — although you might not know it by just checking federal variant-tracking dashboards.

Known as NB.1.8.1, the omicron variant has been tracked in states across the country following a large surge in China. Although, right now, LP.8.1 — a descendent of JN.1 — is the nation’s dominant strain.

"CDC is aware of reported cases of COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 in China and is in regular contact with international partners," a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CBS News last week. They reportedly noted that too few U.S. sequences have been reported to be included in its dashboard.

But, in Asia, it’s resulted in increased hospitalizations and emergency room visits. So, what should Americans know about NB.1.8.1, and how worrying is its spread? Here’s what to know.

What and where is NB.1.8.1?

NB.1.8.1 has been designated a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring, with increasing proportions globally, according to the World Health Organization. There are currently six tracked by the agency.

open image in gallery A new Covid variant that led to hospitalizations in Asia has a foothold in the U.S. It’s known as NB.1.8.1 ( Getty Images )

It’s spread throughout 22 countries. In the U.S., it has been traced to New York, California, Arizona, Ohio and Rhode Island, according to records from local health officials at the CDC’s airport testing partner Ginkgo Bioworks.

While still low in numbers, the WHO noted that there had been a significant rise in its prevalence from late March to April.

What do we know about related infections?

The public health risk posed by this variant is evaluated as low at the global level.

“Despite a concurrent increase in cases and hospitalizations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness than other variants in circulation,” the WHO said.

But, while it may not be particularly severe, may infect people more easily than previous variants. There is some evidence that the variant binds more tightly to human cells.

"Data indicates that NB.1.8.1 does not lead to more severe illness compared to previous variants, although it appears to have a growth advantage, suggesting it may spread more easily," Subhash Verma, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, told CBS News this week. "In other words, it is more transmissible."

open image in gallery The Food and Drug Administration recently said that it would shift to narrow approval for updated Covid vaccines. Currently-approved shots are expected to remain effective against the NB.1.8.1 variant ( Getty Images )

Do the Covid vaccines work against NB.1.8.1?

Yes, our currently-approved Covid shots are expected to remain effective against this variant and protect against severe disease.

However, access to the vaccines is being limited by the Trump administration. The Food and Drug Administration said last week that it will continue to approve updates for seniors and Americans with underlying medication conditions. However, it will require vaccine makers to conduct major new clinical trials before approving them for wider use.

Although the number of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths has fallen considerably since the pandemic’s start, experts worry about what limiting access to vaccines could do.

“Is the pharmacist going to determine if you're in a high-risk group?” Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Associated Press. “The only thing that can come of this will make vaccines less insurable and less available.”

For now, people can still get the shots.