Quarter of five-year-olds in England have tooth decay, damning report finds

More than a quarter of five-year-olds have tooth decay in England, a damning report has revealed.

Children’s access to NHS dentists and rates of tooth decay remain poor despite government interventions to cut children's sugar intake and educate them on oral hygiene, health experts have warned.

Although there have been some improvements, analysis of the latest government data reveals 26.9 per cent of five-year-olds in England have tooth decay.

Children living in England’s most deprived communities are still more than three times as likely to be admitted to hospital for tooth extractions than those living in more affluent areas.

Data also revealed 950 school days were lost for dental reasons across nine schools in one academic year in West Yorkshire.

A study has shown a quarter of five-year-olds are suffering from tooth decay (Alamy/PA)

Researchers who led the report, which was the seventh to be released as part of the Child of the North’s #ChildrenFirst campaign, stressed the government schemes need to be scaled up and strengthened to meet the needs of young people across the country.

“There has been no real improvement in children’s oral health for nearly 10 years and our first national report published in September 2024 called for urgent action. Since then there have been major new ambitious initiatives announced with real potential to address this worrying trend,” said Zoe Marshman, professor in dental public health at the University of Sheffield, who co-led the report.

Last year's report prompted the government to introduce a toothbrushing programme, plans for the expansion of water fluoridation in the North East of England; consultation on the expansion of the soft drinks industry levy; and bans on both the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children and on junk food advertising before 9pm.

But many children are still suffering with tooth decay - the breakdown of the tooth's surface which is often caused by having too much sugar and not brushing regularly.

NHS England figures show tooth decay is the leading cause of hospital admissions among children aged five to nine - with 21,162 children admitted to hospital in 2024/2025 due to tooth decay.

Prof Marshman and Peter Day, professor of children's oral health in the University of Leeds’ School of Dentistry, have both acted as advisors on the government’s ‘supervised toothbrushing programme’, which aims to reach up to 600,000 children in the most deprived areas.

So far, it has been rolled out to 240,000 children across schools and nurseries since launching in March this year.

Professor Mark Mon-Williams, who edited the report series, said: “The number of children with rotten teeth is a powerful indicator of the wider decay in child wellbeing that is affecting millions of young lives across the UK.

“Good oral health is one of the essential components needed if we are to give every child the best chance to achieve and thrive in school and beyond,” he added.

Baroness Anne Longfield, founder of the Centre for Young Lives, said: “The reality is that far too many children continue to suffer the effects of poor oral health, particularly in areas of higher deprivation.

“The government’s proposals for a programme of supervised teeth-brushing in schools is a positive step forward, as is its overall focus on boosting children’s wellbeing. But we know that so much more can be achieved - whether through local oral health strategies, supervised toothbrushing, or supporting healthier food and drink choices.”

The department of health and social care has been contacted for a comment.