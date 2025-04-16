Your mattress may be harming your child’s brain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children’s mattresses may contain toxic chemicals that can harm their brains, researchers said this week.

The furniture can expose them to harmful chemicals, such as flame retardants and phthalates while they sleep. The chemicals, also commonly used for textiles and cosmetics, are tied to several worrying health effects, including cancer, asthma and neurological and reproductive problems.

"Sleep is vital for brain development, particularly for infants and toddlers. However, our research suggests that many mattresses contain chemicals that can harm kids’ brains,” Miriam Diamond, a professor at the University of Toronto, said in a statement. “This is a wake-up call for manufacturers and policymakers to ensure our children’s beds are safe and support healthy brain development.”

Diamond is the senior author of two peer-reviewed studies that were published Tuesday in the journals Environmental Science & Technology Letters and Environmental Science & Technology.

open image in gallery A pair of new studies has found that children’s mattresses may contain toxic chemicals that can harm their brains. The studies’ authors say the findings are a ‘wake-up call’ for manufacturers. ( Getty Images/iStock )

In the first study, researchers measured the chemical concentrations in the bedrooms of children between the ages of six months and four years old, finding concerning levels of more than two dozen chemicals in the air. The highest levels were detected around the beds. The second study tested new children’s mattresses, simulating a child’s body weight and temperature on the mattresses. When the simulated body was on the mattress, they found that chemical emissions increased significantly.

The brands of the mattresses were not named, but the study authors told CNN they were common and lower-cost options sold at major retail stores in Canada. Notably, most of the mattresses contained materials originating from other countries, including the U.S.

The researchers explained that, due to integrated mattress markets and supply chains, their results were likely to apply to mattresses purchased throughout North America.

open image in gallery Parents can reduce their child’s risk of exposure by taking several steps, including reducing the number of pillows and blankets on the bed ( Getty Images/iStock )

The studies’ authors called for manufacturers to be more vigilant, including stronger regulations and testing. Several of the mattresses had chemicals that are banned or restricted in Canada.

Parents can reduce a child’s exposure to the chemicals by frequently washing their bedding and reducing the number of pillows and blankets on the bed that could absorb them. Researchers said that undyed or neutral color fabrics are likely safer. Keeping strong color requires the addition of UV-filters and other additives that could be harmful.

"Parents should be able to lay their children down for sleep knowing they are safe and snug,” co-author Arlene Blum, Executive Director of the Green Science Policy Institute, said. “Flame retardants have a long history of harming our children’s cognitive function and ability to learn. It’s concerning that these chemicals are still being found in children’s mattresses even though we know they have no proven fire-safety benefit, and aren’t needed to comply with flammability standards.”