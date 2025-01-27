New cancer vaccine to stop disease before it takes hold in the body

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new cancer vaccine, aimed at preventing the disease from developing, is being developed by pharma giant GSK and the University of Oxford.

The vaccine is intended to target cells at the pre-cancerous stage, before the disease has taken hold and begun to wreak havoc on the body.

The collaboration will leverage Oxford's expertise in pre-cancer biology, focusing on targeting cells in the pre-cancerous stage.

This innovative approach builds on the success of existing cancer vaccines that prevent recurrence in patients with established cancer, but this new venture aims to stop the disease before it develops.

Professor Sarah Blagden, from the University of Oxford, will co-lead the new GSK-Oxford Cancer Immuno-Prevention Programme, which is backed by £50 million from GSK.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Cancer does not sort of come from nowhere.

“You always imagine it would take about a year or two years to develop in your body but, in fact, we now know that cancers can take up to 20 years, sometimes even more, to develop – as a normal cell transitions to become cancerous.

“We know that, actually at that point, most cancers are invisible when they are going through this, what we now call pre-cancer stage.

“And so the purpose of the vaccine is not to vaccinate against established cancer, but to actually vaccinate against that pre-cancer stage.”

She said Oxford had expertise in the pre-cancerous changes “so we can actually now start to sort of be able to detect the undetectable”.

She said experts have “been able to work out what features those cells have as they’re transitioning towards cancer, and so we can design a vaccine specifically targeted against that.

“In this case, we’re actually going for the cancer itself, but going at it at the pre-cancer stage.”

Tony Wood, chief scientific officer at GSK, said: “We’re pleased to further strengthen our relationship with Oxford University and to combine the deep knowledge of Oxford and GSK scientists.

“By exploring pre-cancer biology and building on GSK’s expertise in the science of the immune system, we aim to generate key insights for people at risk of developing cancer.”

Professor Irene Tracey, vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: “This partnership represents a step forward in cancer research.

“By working with GSK to unite experts in clinical trials, immuno-oncology, vaccinology and pre-cancer research from across the University of Oxford, we aim to unlock the potential of cancer vaccines and bring hope to patients worldwide.”

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Cancer is a disease that has brought pain and heartbreak to every family in the country, including my own.

“But through our world-leading universities and businesses working in lockstep, like Oxford and GSK are doing here, we can harness science and innovation to transform what’s possible when it comes to diagnosing and treating this disease.”

In 2021, GSK and Oxford established the Institute of Molecular and Computational Medicine to drive forward the research and development of new medicines.