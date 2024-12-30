Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A dozen more dairy herds in California have been stricken with bird flu as the virus continues to infect animals and humans around the U.S.

Nearly 700 herds in the state — or 71 percent of all herds — have caught H5N1 since late August, forcing Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency and the government to announce new testing.

While California, the nation’s top milk-producing state, has the most infections in dairy herds, more infections were reported in Michigan, and the number of confirmed human cases has inched closer to 70, according to health officials.

open image in gallery Cows graze on a field in Petaluma, California, earlier this month. Nearly 700 of the state’s dairy herds have been infected with bird flu ( Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the virus had likely mutated in a Louisiana patient who had contracted the country’s first severe case of the illness.

Mutations could allow the virus to better bind to nerve endings in the respiratory tract to initiate infection, although scientists say this is not yet a cause for alarm. Generally, cases have been mild in humans.

While experts worry H5N1 will eventually mutate into a lethal strain capable of human-to-human transmission, authorities assert that the current risk to population health remains low. Human-to-human transmission has not yet been reported.

open image in gallery Cows are prepared to be milked this month at the Cornell University Teaching Dairy Barn in Ithaca, New York. Testing has been ramped up in states across the US as the virus continues to spread ( Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

A December study published in the journal Science found that the virus strain found in dairy cows in the U.S. may only need a single mutation for it to be able to spread among humans, the American Veterinary Medical Association noted in a Monday report.

“The longer this virus circulates unchecked, the higher the likelihood it will acquire the mutations needed to cause a pandemic. We need to act urgently to prevent this scenario,” Dr. Les Sims, former assistant director of the Department of Agriculture, said in a statement shared by the organization.

Bird flu has also been found in pigs, migratory birds, and West Coast cats that drank raw milk and ate recalled pet food. Outbreaks have been detected in all 50 states since 2021, according to agriculture officials. Bird flu infections in poultry have resulted in rising egg prices.

open image in gallery A recall alert is displayed on a refrigerator at a pet store in Tigard, Oregon, last week. A batch of pet food was recalled after it tested positive for the virus ( AP Photo/Jenny Kane )

In response, the Department of Agriculture is conducting trials for vaccines for poultry and dairy cattle. Vaccination, however, can complicate distinguishing between vaccinated animals and those naturally infected. Still, Sims says that the virus has “fundamentally changed the way we need to think about managing avian influenza.”

“The stakes are too high for complacency,” he said. “We must act now to protect animal health, safeguard our food systems, and avert a potential pandemic.”