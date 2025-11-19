The household spice that can help you fight cholesterol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rich in flavour and delightfully fragrant, curry is one of the nation’s favourite dishes for good reason.

Now new research from scientists suggests one popular ingredient could have fat-busting properties that could help you lower your cholesterol and risk of heart disease.

A clinical trial led by Osaka Metropolitan University and published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition showed people who consumed black cumin, also known as nigella seeds, regularly over eight weeks significantly reduced their levels of “bad cholesterol”, while increasing their levels of “good cholesterol”.

Participants consumed five grams of black cumin seed powder daily—roughly a tablespoon—for eight weeks as scientists monitored the cholesterol levels in their blood.

Experts found the group showed significant reductions in blood triglycerides, LDL (”bad”) cholesterol, and total cholesterol levels. In addition, HDL (”good”) cholesterol levels increased.

open image in gallery Researchers found consuming black cumin reduced ‘bad’ cholesterol in participants ( Getty Images )

LDL cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein, is sometimes referred to as "bad" cholesterol because high levels can lead to the buildup of plaque in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

“This study strongly suggests that black cumin seeds are useful as a functional food for preventing obesity and lifestyle-related diseases,” study author Professor Kojima-Yuasa said. “It was so gratifying to see black cumin comprehensively demonstrate actual, demonstrable blood lipid-lowering effects in a human trial.”

Researchers also found black cumin seed extract inhibited a process called adipogenesis, which is the formation and maturation of fat cells, by blocking the build-up of fat droplets.

Writing in the journal, the team said the high levels of naturally occurring phenolic compounds and flavonoids, both of which can act as antioxidants, highlight the anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of the spice.

open image in gallery Black cumin is a popular ingredient in curries ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“We hope to perform longer-term and larger-scale clinical trials to investigate the effects of black cumin on metabolism,” she added. “We are particularly interested in investigating its effects on insulin resistance in diabetes and inflammatory markers.”

The study is just the latest in a number analysing the benefits of cumin. Another found cumin extract helped people alleviate bloating and other symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. A separate review showed cumin extract had been found to improve liver function tests in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Research also suggests that incorporating a daily serving of chickpeas into one's diet may help lower cholesterol levels, while black beans could reduce inflammation.

The study, which involved 72 participants with pre-diabetes, monitored the effects of daily chickpea and black bean consumption over 12 weeks. The findings revealed that those who consumed a daily serving of chickpeas, approximately 160g cooked weight, experienced improved cholesterol levels.

Additionally, the consumption of black beans was associated with reduced inflammation. A cup of cooked black beans is around 170g.