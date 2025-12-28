Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An asthma treatment that only requires patients to have two jabs a year to prevent life-threatening attacks will be available in Britain.

Pharmaceutical giant GSK has been granted marketing authorisation Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for depemokimab.

The treatment, which will be sold under the brand name Exdensur, is an “ultra-long-acting” version of a biologic treatment, which contains antibodies to reduce inflammation in the lungs.

It is the first of it’s kind, and treats respiratory diseases with just a twice-yearly dosing.

Kaivan Khavandi, SVP & Global Head, Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation R&D, GSK said: “Today's UK approval of Exdensur, the first in the world, has the potential to redefine care for millions of patients.

“This ultra-long-acting biologic delivers sustained efficacy to reduce asthma exacerbations, keep patients out of hospital and help prevent cumulative lung damage in just two doses a year.

“This is a step change in respiratory treatment, and we look forward to additional regulatory decisions expected in the US, Japan, EU and China.”

Results from a trial of 762 patients found that the drug reduced clinically significant exacerbations of asthma attacks by 54 per cent and cut hospital admissions by 72 per cent.

Asthma is a condition that inflames and narrows the airways in the lungs making breathing difficult, while severe chronic rhinosinusitis is inflammation of the nose and paranasal sinuses where symptoms persist for more than 12 weeks.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

This inflammation can lead to soft tissue growths, known as nasal polyps.

The medicine is administered via injection under the skin once every six months.

The treatment is due to go on sale privately in the first half of 2026 before and watchdog Nice will decide whether it will be prescribed on the NHS, The Times reported.

Julian Beach, MHRA Interim Executive Director, Healthcare Quality and Access, said: “These conditions affect a significant number of people across the UK, and in some cases can be difficult to manage despite existing treatments.

“This approval represents another potential treatment option for patients living with some forms of these conditions whose symptoms have not been adequately controlled with current therapies.

“As with all licensed medicines, we will keep the safety and effectiveness of depemokimab under close review.”

Last month, Asthma and Lung UK said that over the last two years alone, there has been a 23 per cent increase in emergency hospital admissions for respiratory conditions – such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Between April 2024 and March 2025 there were 2,268,865 emergency hospital admissions for respiratory conditions in England, compared to 1,841,010 between April 2022 and March 2023, a rise of 427,855.