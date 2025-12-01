Teenager’s slight rash and headaches leads to devastating diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A family has launched an urgent appeal for a stem cell donor to save the life of their teenage daughter, who was diagnosed with an extremely rare blood disorder just days after her 13th birthday.

Millie Fairley, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, is battling aplastic anaemia, a condition affecting approximately two people in every million across the UK.

This severe illness means her bone marrow is unable to produce a sufficient quantity of new blood cells, critically impairing her body’s ability to fight infections, stop bleeding, and transport oxygen effectively.

Her mother, Hayley Fairley, 47, revealed the diagnosis irrevocably altered their lives "overnight", leaving Millie confined to isolation either at home or in hospital.

"My little girl should be starting teenage life, but she’s so vulnerable that she has to isolate at home or in hospital," Ms Fairley stated.

"She can’t see her friends, and it’s been a really lonely time for her. We just want her to get better, so that she can have her life back."

Medics have told Millie’s family she needs a stem cell transplant to treat her condition.

open image in gallery Millie Fairley, 13, from Eastbourne, who has been diagnosed with an extremely rare blood disorder called aplastic anaemia ( Hayley Fairley/PA Wire )

Her mother said: “If we can’t find a donor, I don’t know what we’ll do.

“I’m trying to be positive through it all but it was so upsetting when none of the family were a match.

“I’m on edge waiting to see if we can find a matching donor.

“It’s a huge amount of stress for all our family.”

Millie was sent for blood tests by her GP after complaining of headaches, bruising a lot and fainting a few times.

While waiting for the results, her mother noticed a slight rash, so took her to A&E.

After additional blood tests, X-rays and an MRI, Millie was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and transferred to King’s College Hospital in London.

She is now receiving regular treatment at Brighton Royal Children’s Hospital.

Ms Fairley said the diagnosis was a “horrible shock”, adding: “We’re completely devastated.

“To be told that your child has a life-threatening condition is the worst possible news, it’s entirely changed our lives overnight.

“She can pick up infections so quickly, so we’re constantly in hospital.”

Millie’s family are now working with blood cancer charity DKMS in a bid to encourage more people to register as donors and hopefully find her a match.

open image in gallery Millie Fairley's family are working with the charity DKMS and have issued an urgent plea for a stem cell donor to save her life ( Hayley Fairley/PA Wire )

Ms Fairley said: “It’s so important that people know that they can register as donors.

“You have a chance to do something so positive.

“I feel like getting the word out has given me some power to do something good in all this.

“Please think about signing up, it could change someone’s life, maybe even my daughter’s.”

DKMS spokesperson Bronagh Hughes said: “For Millie and patients like her, a total stranger joining the register could give them their lives back.

“The process is very simple, it’s so easy to give someone a second chance.

“Joining the register only requires a quick health questionnaire and a few simple and painless mouth swabs.

“It takes 10 minutes of your time, but you could be the match that Millie, or someone else like her, is waiting for.

“If you are matched to a patient and called up to donate, nine times out of 10 you can donate through your blood, similar to donating blood platelets, and DKMS will be there to support you through the whole journey.”