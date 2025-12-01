Aldi issues urgent recall over Christmas chocolate treat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major supermarket is recalling a Christmas chocolate product over concerns it may pose a possible allergy-related health risk.

Aldi’s Dairyfine salted caramel-filled gonks are being pulled from the shelves because they may contain peanuts, which were not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency added that the 90g packets of the popular product may be a “possible health risk” for anyone with a serious nut allergy.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it,” the FSA said.

Customers can instead return it to the store where it was bought from in exchange for a full refund.

open image in gallery Aldi’s Dairyfine salted caramel-filled gonks are being pulled from the shelves ( FSA )

Aldi said in a statement: "We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."

The supermarket has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will alert their members about the recall.

An alert was issued on Friday and was amended on Monday, as the word ‘undeclared’ was removed from the title and the batch code was removed from the table because it was the product's barcode (4061463276865).

The Dairyfine crispy choc um’s, an M&M-style chocolate treat, were also taken off shelves last month as they may contain peanuts.

open image in gallery The Dairyfine crispy choc um’s, an M&M-style chocolate treat, were also recently taken off the shelves ( Aldi )

open image in gallery The Choceur pecan, cranberry and cinnamon holiday bark and Choceur cookie butter holiday bark were taken off the shelves on 26 November ( FDA )

Aldi also had to recall two more of its festive chocolate products only two days earlier.

The Choceur pecan, cranberry and cinnamon holiday bark and Choceur cookie butter holiday bark were taken off the shelves on 26 November.

This is due to the “potential uncleared allergen” of wheat in the pecan version, and pecan in the cookie butter version.

Common symptoms of a food allergy include feeling dizzy or lightheaded, hives, coughing, wheezing or breathlessness, according to the NHS. If a person is struggling to breathe, 999 should be called immediately.