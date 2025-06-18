The one-minute exercise that can slash your risk of heart disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Technological advances and the habits of modern life have drastically reduced levels of physical activity around the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) now warns that inactivity and sedentary lifestyles are one of the main risk factors for health problems and premature death.

It is important, however, to draw a distinction between a sedentary lifestyle and physical inactivity. Inactivity is defined as a level of daily movement below the healthy recommendations (a minimum of 30 minutes a day of moderate exercise). Sedentary refers to the hours of the day when we are sitting or lying down. This includes time spent commuting and at work, or at home reading, using a phone or watching TV.

Previously, people believed they just had to follow physical activity recommendations to stay healthy. However, research in recent years has shown that sedentary lifestyles can actually counteract the beneficial effects of regular physical activity.

Even if a person completes their recommended 30 minutes of daily physical activity or 7,000 steps, sitting for 8 hours or more each day is still considered sedentary. A study published in the journal PLoS ONE highlights that, while vigorous exercise can help mitigate some of the negative effects of sedentary lifestyles, reducing total time spent sitting is also essential.

Moreover, spending many hours sitting increases the overall risk of mortality by up to 40%, as highlighted by research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Active breaks and ‘exercise snacks’

Experts suggest that a good way to mitigate these risks is to take short breaks with movement throughout the day.

According to a 2021 study , so-called “active breaks” or “exercise snacks” improve cardiometabolic capacity. In 2024, a review concluded that taking 3 to 4 minute high-intensity active breaks three times a day decreased the risk of cardiovascular disease and death from cancer. An even more recent article confirmed that they are a practical and feasible way to improve cardiovascular fitness, metabolic capacity and muscle function.

open image in gallery Performing squats can be an effective way to manage blood sugar levels. ( Getty Images )

What kind of exercise is best?

Until recently, it was not actually clear which type of exercise works best in this context. To answer this question, a recent study in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports compared the effectiveness of various activities for glucose control in overweight young men.

The researchers divided volunteers into four groups: one group sat for 8 hours or more a day; another group took a 30-minute walking break; the third group went for a 3-minute walk every 45 minutes; and the fourth group did 10 squats every 45 minutes.

They concluded that performing 10 squats or walking for 3 minutes every 45 minutes is more effective than walking for half an hour at a time in managing blood sugar levels.

An accessible solution

It is crucial to adopt more active lifestyle habits to mitigate the risks of a sedentary lifestyle. While the World Health Organisation recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, it is also important to incorporate exercise and some strength work.

But if this is not possible, then incorporate moderate to high intensity exercise snacks at home or in the office. Active breaks of 1 to 3 minutes every 45 minutes or every hour are sufficient.

open image in gallery Taking ‘active breaks’ every 45 minutes can be a way to counter the effects of a sedentary lifestyle ( Getty Images )

And in addition to the 10 squats, there are other alternatives, depending on each person’s preferences: climbing stairs, taking short walks, jumping in place or even walking with long strides. Remember that these small daily doses of effort have great health benefits, improving cardiovascular function, metabolic capacity and muscle function.

Beatriz Carpallo Porcar and Rita Galán Díaz are physiotherapists who are part of the teaching and research staff in physiotherapy at San Jorge University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.