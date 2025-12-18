Harrison Ford to receive SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award for his career and humanitarian work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harrison Ford will receive a lifetime achievement award in March from the actors union SAG-AFTRA.

“Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture,” the union's president, Sean Astin, said in a statement Thursday. “We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible.”

He’ll pick up the Life Achievement Award on March 1 at the 32nd Actor Awards presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The awards ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Ford, 83, has numerous iconic roles in a career spanning six decades. He became a global star as Han Solo in the 1977 “Star Wars,” reprising the role several times as the first film grew into a franchise. As swashbuckling archaeologist Indiana Jones, he launched another franchise in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

And he starred in two “Blade Runner” movies as Rick Deckard, along with a full slate of television roles.

Through the years, Ford has earned numerous accolades, including the Critics Choice Career Achievement Award (2024), Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award (2002), AFI Life Achievement Award (2000) and more.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award,” he said in the statement. “To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community.”

The SAG-AFTRA life achievement accolade honors an actor who demonstrates the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” It also recognizes his work on various humanitarian and environmental causes.