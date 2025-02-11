A collision between a train and a truck in Germany injures 12
German local media sayA collision between a long-distance train and an articulated truck in Hamburg injured 12 people
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A collision between a long-distance train and an articulated truck in Hamburg injured 12 people on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.
One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries while another was seriously injured. Ten others suffered only slight injuries, according to the agency.
The more than 250 other people on board the ICE train were not injured, but police called in busses to transport them from the scene of the accident, local media reported.
The train crashed into the articulated lorry, seemingly loaded with train tracks, at a level crossing in the Hamburg district of Rönneburg. The load was spread across the accident site.
The railroad line between Hamburg-Harburg and Maschen in Lower Saxony was temporarily closed and other trains were being rerouted, dpa reported.