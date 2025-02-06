Earthquake surge prompts state of emergency on Greek island of Santorini
Greece’s government has declared a state of emergency on Santorini after hundreds of undersea earthquakes shook the resort island for nearly a week
The ministry of civil protection’s announcement will provide authorities faster access to state resources. It follows a magnitude 5.2 tremor –- the most powerful recorded since activity started on Jan. 31 –- that struck late Wednesday.
Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis confirmed that multiple emergency services were already mobilized to support the island.
“Fire departments, police, coast guard, armed forces, and emergency medical services have immediately reinforced Santorini and surrounding islands with additional personnel and specialized equipment,” he told reporters.
Despite causing minimal damage, the earthquake swarm has prompted an exodus of thousands of residents and seasonal workers, mostly evacuating to the Greek mainland by ferry.
Experts say the seismic activity is unrelated to volcanic activity in the Aegean Sea.