Watch again as a special church service was held in Solingen on Sunday (25 August) after three people were killed in a German festival stabbing.

The rampage saw the knifeman aim for people’s necks and throats after he began stabbing people at a festival to celebrate the city’s 650th anniversary on Friday.

A woman, 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed.

German police revealed early on Sunday that a 26-year-old man had turned himself in, claiming to be behind the deadly Solingen knife attack.

Dusseldorf police said in a joint statement with the prosecutor’s office that the man “stated that he was responsible for the attack,” adding he had been arrested before, but didn’t provide details.

“This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” the statement said. On Saturday the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence.