Opponents of 2030 Winter Olympics in French Alps launch legal action

Opponents of the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in France have launched legal action to demand a public debate on the Games planned for the French Alps.

A citizens' group — Collectif Citoyen JOP 2030 — was joined in its action by some regional elected officials, members of parliament and civil society groups, and said it has filed cases before the administrative courts of Paris, Lyon and Marseille “to defend citizens’ right to information and to obtain the organization of a genuine public debate.”

The French project is centered on Alpine ski resorts and ice-sport venues in Nice on the Mediterranean coast. The organizing committee has set a provisional operational budget of €2 billion ($2.1 billion) — construction costs, including for a planned ice arena in Nice, will be additional expense.

The group has denounced the bid as an “environmental aberration” and a “democratic denial.”

“We are taking legal action so that citizens can finally make their voices heard,” the group said and claimed that residents directly affected by the event were not consulted during the decision-making process — a violation, they argued, of democratic rights.

The 2030 French Alps Olympics must tie together snow and sliding venues in the mountains with skating and curling arenas among the palm trees on the Riviera coastal city Nice.

According to the group, hosting the Games would have serious environmental consequences, particularly for water resources and fragile mountain ecosystems already weakened by climate change, contrary to the landmark Paris climate agreement. The pact is aimed at limiting long-term global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels or, failing that, keeping temperatures at least well below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels.

The French bid was quickly assembled in 2023 and approved by the International Olympic Committee last July on the eve of a successful Summer Games in Paris. The IOC granted an exceptional delay to secure guarantees from the French government as the 2030 Winter Games is on the tightest of time scales with just 5 1/2 years between the hosting award and the opening ceremony.

The project is led by Edgar Grospiron, a freestyle skiing gold medalist in 1992 when France last hosted the Winter Games and a late hire as president of the organizing committee.

The citizens' group criticized the Games’ financial burden with France's public finances in turmoil.

“At a time when public services are being cut, this is yet another financial waste, estimated at over €2.5 billion in public funds for the entire Games, imposed on us without any opportunity for debate,” it said. “These colossal sums are unlikely to benefit mountain residents or populations who truly need them, while they could instead support a real transition for our mountain regions.”

France’s deficit hit 5.8% of gross domestic product last year, way above the official EU target of 3%. France is also faced with a debt crisis amid deep political uncertainty. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, France’s public debt stood at 3.346 trillion euros, or 114% of GDP.

