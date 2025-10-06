French appeals court revisits shocking Gisèle Pelicot rape case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Less than a year after the landmark verdict in a drugging and rape trial that shook France last year and turned Gisèle Pelicot into a global icon, an appeals court is set to hear the case of a man challenging his conviction.

Husamettin Dogan, sentenced to nine years in prison last December, denies he intended to rape Pelicot. He argues that he was deceived by Dominique Pelicot, Gisèle Pelicot’s ex-husband, who drugged his wife and offered her to strangers online before filming the assaults.

The 44-year-old construction worker goes on trial Monday in Nimes, in southern France, on charges of aggravated rape by administering substances that impair judgment or self-control, an offense carrying up to 20 years in prison.

He remains free pending the verdict. Prosecutors had sought 12 years at his first trial, but the court imposed nine.

In the original proceedings, Pelicot’s ex-husband and 50 other men were convicted of sexually assaulting her between 2011 and 2020 while she was under chemical submission. Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while sentences for other defendants ranged from three to 15 years imprisonment.

The trial drew international attention after Gisèle Pelicot opposed a closed hearing, a demand made by several defendants. The court sided with her. The evidence included stomach-churning homemade videos of the abuse that Dominique Pelicot filmed in the couple’s home in the small Provence town of Mazan and elsewhere.

“I have nothing to be ashamed of. Shame must change sides,” she said on the trial’s opening day. After the verdict, she declared she had “never regretted that decision" and thanked supporters who gave her the “strength" to return to court each day.

Pelicot has since become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence and the shocking case spurred a national reckoning over rape culture in France.

Dominique Pelicot admitted his role and did not appeal his 20-year prison sentence, now final. He is expected to testify during the appeals hearing after being implicated by the remaining defendant.

Of the 51 convicted men, 17 initially filed appeals. Most of those were withdrawn and only Dogan pursued his appeal.

While last year’s trial stretched over four months, the retrial is scheduled to last no more than four days, with a verdict expected Thursday.

Civil proceedings in Avignon are due in November to settle damages owed to the main victim and her family, to be paid jointly by the convicted men.