Florida must stop expanding ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration center, judge says

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt expansion of an immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

David Fischer,Mike Schneider
Thursday 21 August 2025 21:47 EDT

A federal judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction halting further expansion of an immigration detention center built in the middle of the Florida Everglades and dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” that advocates said violated environmental laws.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams' injunction formalized a temporary halt she had ordered two weeks ago as witnesses continued to testify in a multiday hearing to determine whether construction should end until the ultimate resolution of the case.

The judge said that she expected the population of the facility to decline within 60 days through the transferring of the detainees to other facilities, and once that happened, fencing, lighting and generators should be removed.

