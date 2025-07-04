Flash floods like the one that swept through Texas are the nation's top storm-related killer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The monstrous, swift-moving flood that swept through the Hill Country of west-central Texas Friday, killing at least 13 and leaving nearly two dozen missing, was a flash flood, the nation's top storm-related killer.

Flash floods form rapidly

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood is flooding that begins within six hours, and often in as little as three hours, of heavy rainfall.

Waters rise so quickly that people are caught off guard, according to the weather service.. Many people run into trouble while traveling. If at home or work, the water can rise so quickly people are trapped before they have time to think about escape.

That is just what happened to residents along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County and the surrounding area after at least 10 inches (25 centimeters) poured from the sky early Friday morning.

There was advance notice in Texas

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch, estimating rising water of up to 7 inches (17 centimeters) in spots. A “watch” means conditions are favorable for a flood and people should be prepared, but hazardous conditions might not develop.

But the watch was upgraded to a flood warning overnight, a notice that impacted 30,000 people. A warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring, the weather service says.

Flash floods are deadly

Last year, 145 people died in flash floods, according to the weather service. On average over the past 30 years, floods have claimed 127 lives annually.

Floods trap people in vehicles

Nearly half of all flood-related fatalities involve vehicles.

Many people don't realize that a car becomes difficult to control in just 6 inches (15 centimeters) of water and can be swept away in as little as 18 inches (46 centimeters). So instead of finding a detour, too often people try to drive through water at underpasses or other low-lying areas.

Flash floods can happen anywhere

It can happen anywhere, according to the weather service, which says that “the normally tranquil streams and creeks in your neighborhood can become raging torrents if heavy rain falls overhead.”

An area can be flooded even without rain — if it's downstream of a torrential rainstorm and a swollen stream heads its way.