FBI says 2 Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with Harvard Medical School explosion

Authorities say they've arrested two Massachusetts men in connection with a weekend explosion at Harvard Medical School

Michael Casey,Leah Willingham
Tuesday 04 November 2025 12:07 EST

Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with a weekend explosion at Harvard Medical School, authorities said Tuesday.

The FBI's Boston office announced the arrests on social media ahead of a 1 p.m. news conference. It didn't provide further details.

The explosion occurred early Saturday on the fourth floor of Harvard Medical School's Goldenson Building. No one was injured. The building houses labs and offices associated with the medical school’s neurobiology department.

Medical school officials said the explosion caused no structural damage and that all labs and equipment remained intact. The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional. Police said officers did not find additional devices during a sweep of the building.

An officer who responded to a fire alarm that morning encountered two people running from the Goldenson Building, according to university police.

