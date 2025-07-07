Australian woman Erin Patterson is convicted of 3 murders for poisoning her in-laws with mushrooms
Australian woman Erin Patterson has been found guilty of murdering three of her estranged husband’s relatives, who died after she deliberately served them poisonous mushrooms for lunch
The jury in the Supreme Court trial in Victoria state returned a verdict after six days of deliberations, following a nine-week trial that gripped Australia. Patterson faces life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.
Three of Patterson’s four lunch guests — her parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson — died in the hospital after the 2023 meal at her home in Leongatha, at which she served individual beef Wellington pastries containing death cap mushrooms.
She was also found guilty of attempting to murder Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband, who survived the meal.