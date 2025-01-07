Elon Musk has expressed interest in buying English soccer club Liverpool, his father says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk's father says his billionaire son has expressed interest in buying English soccer club Liverpool.

The Premier League club is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has accepted external investment in the past.

Errol Musk, in an interview with Times Radio, acknowledged that the Tesla CEO has an interest in the six-time European Cup champions.

“Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it,” Errol Musk said. “He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.”

He also said: “I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price.”

In September 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Dynasty Equity.

At that time, FSG president Mike Gordon said: "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.”

Under FSG, Liverpool has re-established itself as one of the leading clubs in Europe. The Merseyside club won its first English league title in 30 years in 2020 — one season after winning the Champions League title.

Errol Musk said they have relatives in Liverpool and that “we were fortunate enough to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with us — my family."

Liverpool, which leads by the Premier League and Champions League this season, did not have an immediate comment.

Elon Musk has gotten himself involved in British politics since the center-left Labour Party was elected in July. Musk has used his social network, X, to call for a new election.

On Monday, Starmer condemned “lies and misinformation” that he said are undermining British democracy, in response to a barrage of attacks on his government from Musk.

