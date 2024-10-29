What is Labour’s controversial private school VAT raid policy?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The government is set to end tax breaks for private schools in a controversial new policy.

Labour plans to remove the VAT exemption and business rates relief for independent schools from January, with parents set to foot the cost.

The move has faced ongoing backlash from the sector, including over the disproportionate impact on already-stretched smaller, specialist schools, as well as the short timescale involved and fears of a mass exodus of pupils.

But the government has refused to back down, with Rachel Reeves expected to commit to removing the exemption in her first Budget which the chancellor will present to the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Ahead of the fiscal event, we take a look at the private school VAT policy in more detail.

Rachel Reeves is expected to commit to removing the tax exemption in her first Budget as chancellor ( Kirsty O’Connor/Treasury )

What is the private school VAT raid and its impact on fees?

The government has decided to start charging 20 per cent VAT on private schools from the start of 2025, in a move it says will fund its spending commitments.

Currently, independent schools do not have to charge 20 per cent VAT on their fees because there is an exemption for the supply of education.

After allowing for input deductions, boarding fees and exemptions for specialist provision, an effective VAT rate of 15 per cent has been calculated by the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Ms Reeves is also set to increase employers’ national insurance by between one and two per cent, The Times reported, with a view to help fund the NHS and balance the government’s books.

Covering costs such as the expected national insurance increase on top of VAT would likely result in a fee hike of around 20 per cent, say independent school leaders.

Why is Labour introducing the policy?

The government has pledged the policy will fund 6,500 new teachers for state schools as part of its spending promises.

Labour says it has inherited a £22 billion financial “black hole” left by the previous Conservative government.

A government spokesperson said: “We want to ensure all children have the best chance in life to succeed. Ending tax breaks on private schools will help to raise the revenue needed to fund our education priorities for next year.”

Currently, the average private day school charges between £3,000 and £5,500 per term, according to the Independent Schools Council (ISC)’s 2023 Census, with over a third of pupils receiving fee assistance.

The IFS has estimated that removing tax exemptions could have a net gain to the public finances of around £1.3 to £1.5 billion per year, allowing for about a two per cent increase in spending on state schools – but it concluded the policy is likely to have little impact when it comes to reducing inequalities by school attended.

What criticisms are there and who is likely to be hit?

Concerned headteachers of smaller, specialist private schools – such as those for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), or religious schools – say they have little room in already-squeezed budgets to make cuts.

They say they will be left with little option but to hike fees to cover VAT charges – and fear they may need to raise fees even higher if employers’ national insurance contributions are increased. This would leave parents effectively footing the cost of the policy.

As many as 20,000 to 40,000 pupils are set to drop out of private schools as a result of a 15 per cent effective VAT rate, which would be between a three to seven per cent fall in attendance, according to estimates from the IFS in a report issued last year.

Ultimately, there are fears independent schools could be forced to close.

Diarmid Mackenzie, the chair of governors at Sands School in Devon, who has been working with many other independent schools on this issue, warned: “Independent schools are already under immense financial pressures. TPS contributions went up 5 points in April to over 28 per cent of salaries. Now we're having to put VAT on our fees, and deal with a 400 per cent increase in business rates for many this April, together with around 20 per cent inflation since 2021. Between them, in cash terms, that adds up to a 50 per cent increase in costs over four years.

“Most small schools don't make a significant surplus or profit, and most don't have any sources of income other than fees, so there's no option but to pass these costs on to parents. But the families that use small independent schools aren't especially wealthy either. There's only so far that the system can be squeezed before it starts to fall apart.”

Concerns have also been raised over a lack of government consultation with private schools before introducing the proposals. Consequently, the short timeframe has been criticised for not allowing for adequate preparation.