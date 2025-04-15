Suspect linked to murder of Dutch journalist arrives in Netherlands after arrest on Caribbean island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man arrested in Curacao on suspicion of involvement in a criminal gang linked to the murder of Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries arrived in The Netherlands on Tuesday to face justice, prosecutors said.

The national prosecutor's office said in a statement that the man, whose identity was not released, played a “leading role” in a criminal gang that is thought to be behind the brazen shooting of De Vries on July 6, 2021, on a busy Amsterdam street. The popular pioneering journalist died nine days later of his injuries, aged 64.

The suspect, who has been incarcerated in Curacao, a former Dutch colony, since 2014, was arrested on Monday, prosecutors said in a statement. No detail was given why he was in a detention center on the Caribbean island.

He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate in Amsterdam, prosecution spokesperson Brechtje van de Moosdijk told The Associated Press.

The man is the latest suspect detained in the investigation into the killing of De Vries. An Amsterdam court convicted three men in June 2024 of murder for their roles in the shooting that sent a shockwave through the country. Three others were convicted of complicity in the murder.

While the motive for the killing remains unknown, there is speculation that it was linked to a string of gangland hits in and around the Dutch capital. Although gang leader Ridouan Taghi has been convicted of ordering some of them, he has not been charged in De Vries’ killing.

De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a protected witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang. The brother and lawyer of the witness were both murdered.

Taghi was convicted of his role in five gangland killings and sentenced to life in prison in February. Judges called him the “undisputed leader” of a “murder organization.” Taghi has appealed the convictions.