Washington to host the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall, President Donald Trump says
The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, with plans to hold the event on the National Mall, President Donald Trump said Monday.
After word of Washington getting the draft two years from now surfaced Sunday night, Trump made the formal announcement in the Oval Office flanked by Commissioner Roger Goodell, Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
“I don’t think there’s ever been anything like that,” Trump said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
It is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, who a week ago reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a new home on the old RFK Stadium site, pending council approval. Trump also endorsed that plan in his remarks.
Under former owner Dan Snyder, the team previously tried multiple times to land the draft and was unsuccessful. Now, it'll happen behind the team's new Harris-led ownership group, which bought the Commanders from Snyder in 2023.
Green Bay, the NFL’s smallest market, hosted the most recent draft in late April outside historic Lambeau Field. The NFL announced a crowd of 600,000 fans attended over the three days.
The NFL draft used to be a fixture at Radio City Music Hall in New York and has become an even bigger hit since it hit the road in 2015. Chicago hosted the draft in 2015 and ‘16. Philadelphia had it in ’17, followed by Dallas and Nashville.
Goodell announced the picks from his house in 2020 during the pandemic. It went to Cleveland in 2021 followed by Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit. A record crowd of 750,000 attended Detroit's draft in 2024. Pittsburgh will host next year.
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed from Tampa, Florida.
