Appeals court finds Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional, upholds block

A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s order seeking to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, affirming a lower-court decision that blocked its enforcement nationwide

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 23 July 2025 20:18 EDT
Trump AI
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s order seeking to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, affirming a lower-court decision that blocked its enforcement nationwide.

The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes after the push was also blocked by a federal judge in New Hampshire, and puts the issue one step closer to quickly coming back before the Supreme Court.

