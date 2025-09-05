Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

President Donald Trump to attend US Open men's singles final as a client guest

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 September 2025 18:00 EDT

President Donald Trump is planning to attend the men’s singles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday as a client guest and will watch the match from a suite, a spokesperson for the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday.

It’s set to be Trump’s first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament in New York since 2015. He frequently attended in the years before that when he lived in New York and before he launched his political career. It’s the latest high-profile sporting event for Trump after the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Daytona 500 in Florida, as well as UFC fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia and the FIFA Club World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Trump Organization once controlled a suite at the U.S. Open which was adjacent to the television broadcasting booth in Arthur Ashe Stadium, but suspended it in 2017, during the first year of Trump’s first term.

