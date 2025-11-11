President Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has brought buzz to an LPGA tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump is ready to live out her childhood dream in the spotlight.

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump will be making her LPGA debut this week in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club.

The 18-year-old high school senior already sounds like a pro. She handled a 12-minute news conference Tuesday with poise and maturity.

“I think I’m going to learn a lot no matter what happens,” Kai Trump said. “I’m just going to go out there and have fun and see which way it goes. I’m going to take a lot away from it. Obviously, competing with the best players is going to be cool. To be inside the ropes with them, playing with them, learning what kind of shots they hit, what do they do on the course. So, yeah, just looking forward to it and playing with the best.”

Trump began playing golf at age 2 and has committed to going to the University of Miami. She received one of the three sponsor exemptions for the tournament that are usually given to players who can help promote women’s golf. Trump has more than 9 million followers on social media. WNBA star Caitlin Clark is also playing in the tournament in the pro-am.

“So the idea of the exemption, when you go into the history of exemptions, is to bring attention to an event,” said Dan Doyle Jr., owner of Pelican Golf Club. “She’s lovely to speak to and she brought a lot of viewers through Instagram and things like that that normally don’t watch women’s golf was the hopes, and we’re seeing it now on Instagram and social media. So it’s created a buzz on top of the other great players that we have here.”

Trump played half the course with legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam, the tournament host, on Monday. Sorenstam mentioned how she received a controversial invitation to play on the PGA Tour in 2003 and that turned casual spectators into experts with strong opinions.

“Kai brings a lot of different people to the sport and we want people to hear about our tournament and be part of it,” Sorenstam said. “The word is spreading and I think that’s a good thing. Keep in mind, The ANNIKA Foundation is a beneficiary here, and we’re all about providing and empowering our women. It really fits in our mission as well. We’re really looking forward to the week.”

Trump asked Sorenstam for a few tips while they were on the course together.

“It was amazing,” Trump said. “I asked her a few questions about her swing and what I should maybe do differently. I just asked her questions around the greens, too, because around these greens it’s tough and you can hit different shots into them and what her opinion would be on some of those shots. It was really cool meeting her. She’s a legend, so nice to play nine holes with her.”

No, Kai’s grandpa isn’t coming to watch her play this weekend.

“He’s running the world right now, so a little busy,” Trump said. “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. Always has been.”

Yes, she’s plays with President Trump but wouldn’t reveal who wins.

“He’s pretty good. We have some tight matches. Yeah, can’t say much,” she said. “We play a lot. We have a great time out there. We’re always on the same team as well.”

Grandpa’s advice?

“Go out there and have fun. Just don’t get nervous,” she said.

Tiger Woods also gave Trump advice.

“I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world. I would say that. And even better person,” she said. “He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”

Trump’s best finish was runner-up on a Hurricane Junior Tour event. She finished last (by 22 shots) at 52-over par at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. Currently. Trump is ranked No. 461 by the American Junior Golf Association.

“I think what I love most about golf is that it’s challenging. You’re never going to be 100% and there is always something to work on,” Trump said. “I think that’s kind of keeps on bringing me back to play golf and practice golf.”

Kai Trump rose to prominence with her speech during last year’s Republican National Convention where she talked about having a “normal grandpa” who would give her soda and candy when her parents weren't watching.

She's the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson contributed to this report.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf