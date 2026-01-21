Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Air Force One returns to Washington area due to minor electrical issue, White House says

President Donald Trump’s plane, Air Force One, is returning to Joint Base Andrews after departing for Switzerland on Tuesday evening

Trump
Trump (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump’s plane, Air Force One, is returning to Joint Base Andrews after departing for Switzerland on Tuesday evening.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision to return was made after takeoff when the crew aboard Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue” and, out of an abundance of caution, decided to turn around.

Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

