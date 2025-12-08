California man marks his 15,000th spin on Disneyland's 'Cars' ride

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For a Disneyland enthusiast who marked his 15,000th spin Monday on an auto-racing attraction inspired by the animated film “Cars,” it's not about winning.

It's about the ride.

Jon Alan Hale said he was eager to try out the Radiator Springs Racers ride at Disney California Adventure after undergoing gastric bypass and knee replacement surgeries in 2010 and 2011. He said he quickly found himself hooked on the ride, which debuted in 2012, and began tracking his races in a notebook, jotting down his car's color, lane and whether he wins or loses.

“I fell in love with the ride,” said the television technician from Brea, California.

Hale said he started carrying a sign to mark every hundredth ride, and remembered how Disneyland workers clapped when he reached 1,000.

On Monday, Hale took the ride with friends who work at the theme park while wearing a “Cars” themed cap and holding a 15,000 sign.

Hale said he's visited the Anaheim, California, resort known as the “Happiest Place on Earth” more than 1,100 times. He said he's taken the ride on average 13 times each visit, largely thanks to the fast-moving line for single riders.

He said he doesn't tire of it, especially since he never knows which car is going to pull ahead and win.

“You don't know who is going to win the race,” Hale said. “There is no pattern of who wins or loses.”

Hale said there's no formal record for riding the attraction inspired by the 2006 Pixar film released by Walt Disney Pictures. He said Disneyland officials said they don't have one and Guinness World Records said they don't track it either. Disneyland officials did not immediately comment on Hale's ride Monday.

But on his quest, Hale said he's come away with more than just a number. He's gotten to know people at the park and become friends with some of the workers.

“It's like family,” Hale said. “Everybody recognized me, they're rooting for me.”