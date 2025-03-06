Pamela Bach, actor and ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, dies at 62
The actor and ex-wife of “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff, Pamela Bach has died at age 62
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Pamela Bach, an actor and the ex-wife of “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff, has died at 62.
The Los Angeles medical examiner's office reports that she died Wednesday and the cause is still under investigation. Also known as Pamela Hasselhoff, Bach appeared on “The Young and the Restless” and met her future husband on the set of his series, “Knight Rider.”
She also appeared on “Baywatch.”
Bach and Hasselhoff were married in December 1989, and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley. Hasselhoff filed for divorce in January 2006 and the former couple had a contentious split, with Bach accusing him of domestic abuse. A video of Hasselhoff drunkenly eating a burger led to him temporarily losing visitation privileges with his daughters, but they were restored after two weeks. The actor acknowledged the video, shot by one of his daughters, showed him during an alcohol relapse but he denied abuse allegations at the time.
A message to David Hasselhoff's representative was not immediately returned.
In 2018, David Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts.