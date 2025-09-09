Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jalen Carter is fined $57,222 for spitting on Dak Prescott

Jalen Carter was fined $57,222 but avoided a suspension after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seconds into the NFL’s season opener Thursday night, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press

Rob Maaddi
Tuesday 09 September 2025 16:08 EDT

Jalen Carter was fined $57,222 but avoided a suspension after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seconds into the NFL’s season opener Thursday night, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league didn’t release the fine.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was ejected from Philadelphia’s 24-20 victory over Dallas. He should be on the field when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, unless the team imposes its own suspension.

