Mea Culpa: Pent-up frustration with the penning of typewritten words

Graydon Carter, who was editor of Vanity Fair for a quarter of a century until 2017, had a short list of words that were banned from his magazine. It included “pen” as a verb, instead of “write”.

We fell foul of his rule in a comment article on Friday about The Washington Post’s decision not to endorse a candidate in the US presidential election. If Jeff Bezos, the Post’s owner, “felt a little silly at cataclysmically misreading the mood of his own journalists and readers, he did not show it”, we said. “Instead, he penned a piece for the WashPo explaining exactly why he was right and they were wrong.”

Later in the same article, our author said he was “reminded of wise words penned by the great editor CP Scott to mark the centenary of the Manchester Guardian in 1921”. I don’t know about Scott, but it seems unlikely that Bezos would have used a pen, and we wouldn’t dream of saying he “typed a piece for Washpo”. But that was not Carter’s objection: he was against using a fancy word where a plain one is needed.

Other words on Carter’s list included attempts to avoid the word “said”, such as “chortled”, “joked” and “quipped”. At least we didn’t have any of those.

It is one of the marks of an unconfident writer, I think, to be embarrassed to use a plain word. There is nothing wrong with “write”, or “said”, or even with repeating them close to each other. There is no need to use a different word to try to sound sophisticated or to avoid repetition. Plain words help the reader concentrate on the content.

Singularity: We were tripped up by plurals in dead languages a couple of times this week. On Thursday, in an article about snobbery in shopping, we said: “People who did regular food shops at Marks & Spencer, however, were part of a different social strata altogether.” The singular of strata, from Latin, is stratum, as Paul Edwards reminded us.

Then in Friday’s editorial, we said: “VAT is impossible to avoid – but doesn’t show up on people’s payslips, to use Sir Keir’s latest criteria.” Criteria is the plural, from Greek; the payslip test is a single criterion, as Roger Thetford pointed out.

What the blazes: “Sparks” is a short multipurpose word that is useful in headlines. But we have to remember its literal meaning. In last weekend’s News In Brief we said: “Lorry fire on M5 sparks major delays.” Thanks to Mick O’Hare for firefighting that one.

You can’t see much anyway: Last weekend we had this headline on our front page: “Now Brexit set to cost UK citizens more to see the Mona Lisa.” This does not follow the normal rules for the construction of an English sentence. We meant something like: “Brexit means UK citizens will have to pay more to see the Mona Lisa.” We may have confused ourselves by starting with “Now”, which is a headline device: a form of shorthand that means, “Here is yet another bad thing about Brexit…” I think we should assume that the reader can supply that context themselves.

Crash of cymbals: An old favourite of pedantry cropped up in an article on Wednesday about Robert Jenrick’s apparently fading bid to be Conservative leader. We said the contest “is reaching a crescendo”. Thanks to John Schluter for correcting our musical metaphor. The crescendo is the build-up. We meant the climax, and not just “a” climax but “the” climax. I assume “crescendo” is often misused because people don’t want to use a word with a sexual connotation, although we could have just said the contest “is reaching its conclusion”.

Beyond the grave: We reported on Wednesday: “A 71-year-old British man has been confirmed dead by the president of the Andalusia region, Juanma Moreno. He wrote on X in Spanish…” First, this forces the reader to double back to check whether the dead man was posting on what I still call Twitter. But secondly, we would expect a regional governor in Spain to be writing in Spanish, so we did not need to precede the English translation of his tweet with that information.