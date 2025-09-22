Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Copenhagen Airport suspends flights due to large drone sightings

Flights at Copenhagen Airport have been suspended or diverted due to sightings of large drones

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 September 2025 18:11 EDT
Denmark Airport
Denmark Airport (Steven Knap)

Flights at Copenhagen Airport have been suspended or diverted following sightings of “2-3 large drones,” according to a statement by police on X.

Copenhagen Airport, Scandinavia’s largest, said Monday night that “unidentified drones” have grounded outgoing flights and forced others to divert to nearby airports.

Local media show a significant police presence in the vicinity of the airport. It’s unclear when operations will return to normal.

Meanwhile, a separate drone incident took place the same evening at Oslo's airport, forcing all traffic to move to one runway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Traffic has now returned to normal and it’s unclear who was responsible for the incident.

Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities and multiple drones and fighter jet incursions into NATO airspace in recent weeks.

