AP Week in Pictures
Dec. 13 - 19, 2024
Community members in Wisconsin continued to wrestle with grief in the aftermath of a school shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded six others.
France used ships and military aircraft to rush rescuers and supplies to Mayotte after the tiny French island territory off Africa was battered by its worst cyclone in nearly a century.
After 51 men were convicted in the drugging-and-rape trial that riveted France and turned Gisele Pelicot into an icon, she expressed support for other victims whose cases don’t get such attention and “whose stories remain untold.”
Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, was whisked back to New York to face new federal charges of stalking and murder, which could bring the death penalty if he’s convicted.
The people of Kabaena are among what experts estimate are thousands of communities around Indonesia where traditional ways of life have been devastated by the impacts of a rapidly expanding mining industry, while in Florida, the race is on to save the Everglades and protect a key source of drinking water.
This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Anita Baca and Assistant Director of Global Photo Production Courtney Dittmar, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
