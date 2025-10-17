China expels No. 2 general and 8 others from the Communist Party in anti-corruption drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China's second-highest ranking general and eight other senior officials have been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and the military on suspicion of serious misconduct linked to corruption, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

He Weidong, who was the vice-chair of the powerful Central Military Commission, is the most senior official targeted so far in an ongoing anti-graft drive against Chinese military leaders.

The nine officials are suspected of extremely serious crimes involving exceptionally large sums of money, Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement posted online.

Their cases have been investigated and referred to military prosecutors for review and prosecution, Zhang said.

Government anti-corruption drives have become a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Thousands of officials have been purged including high-profile political rivals.

He, who was elevated to the Central Military Commission in 2022, has not been seen in public for months — often the first indication an official is in trouble. The announcement Friday was the first confirmation of what had happened to him.

He also was one of the 24 members of the Politburo, the second-highest Communist Party body after the 7-member Politburo Standing Committee.

He was formerly head of the Eastern Theater Command, which holds primary responsibility for operations against Taiwan should hostilities break out.

The eight other dismissed officials include the director of the Central Military Commission's political work department, Miao Hua, who was put under investigation last November.

The commission, chaired by Xi, is the top military body in China.

“(The offenses) were of grave nature, with extremely harmful consequences,” Zhang said. He did not provide details of the alleged crimes.

The announcement came just days before the party's Central Committee holds a major meeting in Beijing to map out the country's goals for the next five years.

Eight of the nine military leaders removed Friday were members of the Central Committee.

High-ranking officers occupy an elevated position in Chinese politics and can command extensive privileges, official and unofficial.

Analysts say the anti-corruption campaign, which is popular with the public, has also been used to enforce loyalty to Xi among party and government officials.

In June last year, China announced that former Defense Minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe were expelled from the Communist Party and accused of corruption.