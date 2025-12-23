Colorado woman suspected of killing 2 of her children is extradited from the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Colorado woman suspected of killing two of her young children during a custody dispute with her ex-husband two years ago has been extradited from Britain to the United States to face charges in their deaths.

Kimberlee Singler was arrested in December 2023 in London just over a week after her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead in their home in Colorado Springs. Her 11-year-old daughter was injured but survived. The girl eventually told an investigator that her mother said God made her do it, according to court documents in the United Kingdom.

Singler, who had superficial knife wounds, told police that a man who entered the apartment was responsible. She was initially considered a victim.

The surviving daughter backed up Singler’s claim at first, but police sought to arrest Singler on Dec. 26, 2023, after they said the girl changed her story. By then Singler was gone. She was found four days later in London’s upscale Chelsea neighborhood and arrested. It is not known why she ended up there.

Singler, 37, fought extradition and denied attacking her children. Her London defense attorney, Edward Fitzgerald, argued that Singler should not be extradited because if convicted of first-degree murder in Colorado, she would face a mandatory sentence of life without parole — a sentence that violates European human rights law. Fitzgerald represented Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in his long fight against extradition to face espionage charges in the U.S.

Singler does not yet have a U.S.-based attorney listed as representing her in court documents, according to the court clerk’s office.

A judge rejected Singler's challenge in January 2025, and her bid for an appeal was rejected in November.

Singler has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two children. The family had been staying with Singler's mother during the custody battle, but the mother was away at the time, according to court documents in the U.K.

Singler also faces one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

According to U.K. court documents, the children's bodies were found by police shortly after midnight on Dec. 19, 2023. Police said they found no footprints in the snow leading to a patio where Singler said an intruder entered through an unlocked door and attacked her, causing her to lose consciousness.

She told police that her ex-husband “had previously dreamt about killing his family, that the children’s father was always trying to ‘frame her’ and ‘get her arrested’ and to have the kids taken away from her,” Judge John Zani said in a January ruling against Singler in Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Police said GPS records showed that her ex-husband was driving a truck at the time of the killings about 80 miles (130 kilometers) away.

The day before the bodies of the children were found, a judge in Colorado ordered Singler to comply with a previous order to allow the father to take custody of them for the holidays, according to state court records. She was told to either give the children to her ex-husband on her own or bring them to a Dec. 20, 2023 court hearing to exchange custody of them there.

On the day of the hearing, Singler asked the judge to delay it, writing in a motion that she and her children had been attacked and that two of the children were murdered. She asked for time to grieve the loss of her children and “gain my bearings after this incident.”