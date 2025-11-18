Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services

Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare says it is investigating an issue that caused outages for social media platform X, some multiplayer games and ChatGPT

Michelle Chapman
Tuesday 18 November 2025 08:07 EST
Cloudflare down: Twitter and popular sites not working amid technical problems

Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare says it is investigating an issue that caused outages for social media platform X, some multiplayer games and ChatGPT.

Cloudflare said on its status page earlier Tuesday that it was aware of and investigating an issue that was impacting multiple customers. There were reports of widespread 500 errors as well as Cloudflare Dashboard and API failing.

Cloudflare then provided an update that a recovery was underway, but reverted to messaging that indicate they are still investigating the cause of the issue.

Cloudflare did have scheduled maintenance for the SCL (Santiago) data center for Tuesday.

