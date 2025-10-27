Cleveland woman sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing 3-year-old boy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge in northeast Ohio sentenced a woman to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the fatal stabbing of a 3-year-old boy as he sat in a grocery cart outside a supermarket.

Bionca Ellis, 34, of Cleveland, sat expressionless as Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Russo imposed the sentence for the June 2024 attack that killed 3-year-old Julian Wood and injured his mother, Margot Wood.

A jury found Ellis guilty earlier in October of aggravated murder, felonious assault, child endangering and aggravated theft. She has been held in jail on a $5 million bond since being indicted by a grand jury last year.

“I have seen unimaginable acts of violence — but this is among the most heartbreaking,” prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement. “Bionca Ellis’ horrific actions warrant nothing less than life without parole.”

Ellis' attorneys, Fernando Mack and Carlos Johnson said the judge's ruling is "the wrong outcome” and that Ellis will appeal the conviction and the sentence. They had entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

“At the time that she's arrested and all the way through, she's deemed incompetent, really, so it's hard for us to swallow," Mack said. "To think that she was only OK just for that moment, just for that day, but all the other days we'll concede that she had some severe mental disease kicking in."

Authorities said Ellis entered the Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted armed with two knives that she had stolen from the Volunteers of America Thrift Store next door. They said she spotted Julian and his mother near the front and followed them into the parking lot.

The mother was about to load her groceries into her vehicle when Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing the toddler twice before walking away. The boy died at a hospital while Margot Wood was treated for a shoulder stab wound. Prosecutors said she tried to pull her son out of the cart during the attack.