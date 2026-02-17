Photos show the life of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson died Tuesday. A protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate, Jackson led a lifetime of crusades in the United States and abroad, advocating for the poor and underrepresented on issues from voting rights and job opportunities to education and health care. He was 84.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks