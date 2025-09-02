China is showing off its weaponry in a tightly controlled military parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China's missiles, fighter jets and other military hardware — some on public view for the first time — are being displayed in a major parade Wednesday in the nation's capital.

Troops will march in lockstep by President Xi Jinping, who leads the long-ruling Communist Party and heads the military as the chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi will deliver a speech at the event, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The audience includes about two dozen foreign leaders from countries seeking to improve or maintain relations with the government in Beijing.

Many weapons will be making their public debut

Much of the weaponry and equipment in the parade is being shown to the public for the first time, Chinese military officials have said.

They include land, sea, and air-based strategic weapons, advanced precision warfare equipment and drones. Warplanes and helicopters will fly in formation in the skies overhead.

The parade is a show of strength

It's the first major military parade in China since 2019 on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China. This week's commemorates the end of WWII, a conflict that devastated China.

The parade aims to instill pride in the populace and assure them that the country is strong enough to ward off any attack. But China's growing military strength also concerns its Asian neighbors and the United States.

Russia and North Korea headline the guestlist

U.S. and western European heads of state are staying away, as are the leaders of Japan, India and South Korea.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is making a rare foreign trip to attend. He will be joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of Iran, among others.

Several Southeast Asian leaders are coming, though the Indonesian president canceled because of protests at home.

The parade is mainly for invited guests

The event is highly choreographed and tightly controlled. It's not the kind of parade where crowds line the streets to watch.

Barriers are set up to keep the public one block away and commercial buildings along the parade route are emptied and closed until the parade is over.

For most people, the only way to watch is on television or a livestream.