Monsoon floods sweep away 18 people and the main bridge linking Nepal to China

A mountain river swollen by monsoon rains has swept away the main bridge linking Nepal with China

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 July 2025 01:30 EDT

A mountain river flooded by monsoon rains swept away the main bridge connecting Nepal with China and 18 people were also swept away by the flooding Tuesday, Nepali authorities said.

Rescue efforts were underway as officials assess the damage and search for the missing people. An army helicopter was able to lift people stranded by the flooding. Police said 95 rescuers were already at the area and more are expected to join in rescue efforts.

The flooding on the Bhotekoshi River destroyed the Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadi, which is 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the capital, Kathmandu, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The flooding also swept away several houses and trucks that were parked at the border for customs inspections. Hundreds of electric vehicles imported from China were also parked at the border point.

The 18 missing are 12 Nepali citizens and six Chinese nationals, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The destruction of the bridge has halted all trade from China to Nepal through this route. The longer alternative is for goods to be shipped from China to India and then brought overland to Nepal.

Monsoon rains that begin in June and end in September often cause severe flooding in Nepal, disrupting infrastructure and endangering lives.

___

This version has corrected that the flooding occurred Tuesday, not Monday.

