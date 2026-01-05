Harbin ice festival draws sculptors and spectators to northern China, in photos
Sculptors converged over the weekend on the frigid northern Chinese city of Harbin for the annual Ice and Snow Festival, as families traveled from afar to admire the towering ice sculptures and some visitors braved the cold with winter swimming.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
