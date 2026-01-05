Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Harbin ice festival draws sculptors and spectators to northern China, in photos

Sculptors converged over the weekend on the frigid northern Chinese city of Harbin for the annual Ice and Snow Festival, as families traveled from afar to admire the towering ice sculptures and some visitors braved the cold with winter swimming.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in