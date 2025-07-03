Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shooting in Chicago wounds multiple people, police say

Chicago police say multiple people have been shot

Via AP news wire
Thursday 03 July 2025 02:57 EDT

Multiple people were shot Wednesday night in Chicago, police said.

No additional details on the shooting were immediately available, including the number of people shot and the exact location.

Officer Julio Garcia, with the Chicago Police Department, said police would release additional updates as they became available.

Chris King, a spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine, said the emergency department was evaluating several people injured in the shooting. He could not provide the number of people sent to the hospital or their conditions.

