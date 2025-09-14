Chicago suburb where Pope Leo XIV grew up celebrates his 70th birthday with gospel music, balloons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chicago suburb where Pope Leo XIV grew up marked his 70th birthday Sunday with gospel music and a balloon release outside his boyhood home.

A small crowd attended the festivities outside the modest brick house in the village of Dolton, where the former Robert Prevost grew up after he was born in 1955 in Chicago, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away.

“It’s a good time for the community to come together,” said Village President Jason House. “It shows that great people come out of the village of Dolton.”

The village purchased the house in July in hopes of boosting tourism and claiming a piece of papal history of the first American pope. They’re also trying to drum up a positive message about the community where there’s been political turmoil in recent years, including misspending allegations surrounding a previous mayor.

Village officials said they tried to contact the pope but did not hear back.

When he was elected in May at age 69, he was the youngest pope since 1978, when Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope John Paul II at age 58. Leo has dual U.S. and Peruvian citizenship given his 20 years of missionary experience in Peru.

His birthday was celebrated at the Vatican during his traditional noon blessing, where he saw “Happy birthday” banners, in English, Italian and Spanish and balloons held up by those gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

In Illinois, photographs of him as a child and as pope were displayed outside the three-bedroom house in the suburb south of Chicago.

Leo’s family lived there until the mid-1990s, witnessing big demographic changes over the years. Once a town of a few thousand where most residents were white, Dolton is now a community of roughly 20,000 where most residents are Black.

Attendees prayed for the pope's health and leadership. There was an a cappella rendition of the gospel hit “Break Every Chain,” along with the Stevie Wonder version of “Happy Birthday.” Silver balloons in the shape of stars were released into the sky.

“We hope people feel welcome,” House said.