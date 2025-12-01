Super Bowl 2026: Pregame performers will include Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Super Bowl pregame show will open with a trio of standout performers in Northern California: Charlie Puth will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will take on “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The performances will take place Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before the NFL’s championship matchup and halftime show featuring Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the league announced Sunday.

“These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world,” said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL.

The pregame performances will air on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

The national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed by deaf performing artist Fred Beam in American Sign Language. Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful.”

In a historic first, the halftime show will include a multilingual signing program featuring Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme. All signed performances for the pregame and halftime shows will be presented in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

Puth is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer known for his songs “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and his 2015 breakout hit “See You Again," with Wiz Khalifa, from the “Furious 7” movie soundtrack. His appearance will come ahead of his fourth studio album “Whatever’s Clever!" due on March 6.

Carlile has won 11 Grammys and won praise for her eighth studio album “Returning to Myself,” which was released in October. She's nominated for two Grammys with Elton John for their album “Who Believes in Angels?” released in April and their song “Never Too Late” from his documentary film “Elton John: Never Too Late.”

Jones is an R&B star who won a Grammy in the best R&B performance category for her song “ICU” in 2024 and released her debut album “Why Not More?" which is nominated for best R&B album at next year's ceremony. She also stars as Hilary Banks on Peacock's television series “Bel-Air,” entering its last season.

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is producing the show with DPS and Jesse Collins. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”

