Erin becomes a Category 3 hurricane in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen further

Erin became a Category 3 hurricane in the Caribbean early Saturday and is expected to strengthen further during the day, the National Hurricane Center reported.
The storm is currently 170 miles (275 kilometers) northeast of Anguilla with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph). It is moving west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).
It is currently not forecast to hit land, but strong winds are affecting nearby islands. The NHC said it currently expected Erin to swerve away from the continental United States.