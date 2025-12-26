Christmas in Venezuela, polleras and more top photos this week in Latin America and the Caribbean
Dec. 19–25, 2025
Venezuelan migrants, who abandoned hope of reaching the United States, celebrated Christmas at their home in Maracay, Venezuela. Mountain guide Ana Lia Gonzales climbed the Huayna Potosí glacier wearing a pollera, a traditional dress of Indigenous women in Bolivia’s highlands.
This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.
