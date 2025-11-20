A night bus from Cambodia's top tourist destination plunges off a bridge, killing 13 passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A passenger bus in Cambodia crashed off a bridge into a river on Thursday, killing at least 13 passengers and injuring two dozen others, police said.

The bus was traveling from Siem Reap, home to the country’s fabled Angkor Wat temple complex, to the capital Phnom Penh, when it crashed in the predawn hours in the central province of Kampong Thom, the deputy police chief for the area, Siv Sovanna, told The Associated Press by phone.

All those on the bus were Cambodian nationals, he said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the driver had been drowsy after his nighttime departure from Siem Reap, for what is normally about a 5½ hour trip, Siv Sovanna said. He didn't say if the driver was among the dead.

There were believed to have been about 40 passengers who boarded the bus, and rescuers continued to search on Thursday for any more victims.

The bodies of the dead would be kept at a hospital near the site of the crash until they could be picked up by their relatives, Siv Sovanna said.

Traffic crashes in Cambodia killed 1,509 people in 2024, while 1,062 people were killed in the first nine months of 2025 in the country, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.