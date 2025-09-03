Quick-moving wildfire scorches historic California gold mining town, burning multiple homes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A quick-moving wildfire scorched thousands of acres Tuesday and burned homes in a California Gold Rush town settled around 1850 by Chinese miners who were driven out of a nearby camp.

The fire rapidly grew to 6.25 square miles (16.1 square kilometers) in size, forcing the evacuation of the Chinese Camp Town and surrounding highways, according to CalFire, the state’s chief fire agency. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, but the fire remained uncontained Tuesday night

At least five homes were burning in the rural town, which has a mix of freestanding and mobile homes.

Outside one house on Tuesday evening, seven people quickly moved large tree branches away from the structure and shoveled sand onto the fire in a desperate attempt to keep the blaze from spreading from the house next door. They worked for about 30 minutes until firefighters arrived. An RV on the property was damaged by the fire.

Fire officials have requested additional resources such as fire engines, dozers and an aircraft.

The blaze, known as the 6-5 Fire, was caused by lightning, according to CalFire.

The town on the main road to Stockton was settled by Chinese miners after they were driven out of a nearby camp, according to Visit Tuolumne County. Originally called Camp Washington, its name was soon changed to reflect the thousands of people from China who settled there.